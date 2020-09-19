Himachal Pradesh coronavirus update: 286 fresh cases, 5 more deaths

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 11,909 on Saturday as 286 fresh infections were detected, while the death toll mounted to 114 with five more fatalities, a senior official said.

Three women and two men aged between 37 and 80 were among those who died. The deaths were reported from Kangra, Shimla, Chamba, Una and Kullu, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

While two of them suffered from influenza-like illness with acute respiratory distress syndrome, one had pulmonary embolism. The remaining two had several other comorbidities, he said.

So far, Kangra has reported 25 deaths, Solan 22, Shimla 21, Mandi 13, Una 10, Sirmaur and Chamba seven each, Hamirpur five, Kullu three and Bilaspur one.

Of the 286 fresh cases, 58 were reported from Solan, 52 from Kangra, 33 from Shimla, 30 from Bilaspur, 29 from Sirmaur, 24 from Mandi and 19 from Una, Jindal said.

Hamirpur reported 16 fresh cases, Chamba 14, Kullu 10, and Kinnaur one, he said.

A total of 403 patients recovered on Friday.

Of these, 128 were from Sirmaur, 120 from Solan, 42 from Shimla, 30 from Una, 29 from Mandi, 26 from Chamba, 12 from Kangra, nine from Bilaspur and seven from Hamirpur.

The total number of recoveries stands at 7,457, the official said, adding that 27 people have migrated out of the state.

Currently, there are 4,308 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Jindal said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases at 939, followed by 770 in Mandi, 671 in Kangra, 456 in Shimla, 448 in Una,395 in Sirmaur,227 in Bilaspur, 110 in Kullu, 97 in Hamirpur, 80 in Chamba (80), 76 in Lahaul-Spiti, and 39 in Kinnaur, according to the health department data.

