Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 5,569 fresh cases and 66 fatalities recorded

on Saturday registered



5,569 new cases taking the aggregate to 5.36 lakh, while the toll mounted to 8,751 with 66 more deaths.

Chennai shared 987, Coimbatore 565, Salem 286, Chengalpet 293, Tiruvallur 282, and Kancheepuram 175 of the fresh infections and the rest scattered across various districts, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 5.36 lakh plus positive cases, Chennai accounted for 1,54,624 till date.

While the active cases stood at 46,453, as many as 5,556 patients got discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of those cured to 4.81 lakh.

Of the 66 people who died, 56 had comorbidities.

Nearly 34 patients who succumbed to the virus were above the age of 60 years, the bulletin said.

As many as 85,117 samples were tested and cumulatively 63.88 lakh specimens have been examined so far.

Eighteen of those who tested COVID-19 positive were returnees from other states, the bulletin added.

