Chandrasekhar to visit Apple vendor Pegatron facility for inauguration

Minister of State for electronics and IT will visit vendor Pegatron's mobile manufacturing facility in Chennai on Friday for its inauguration, an official statement said on Thursday.

Taiwanese firm is the third vendor to have set up a factory in India after Foxconn and Wistron.

"Taiwanese electronics major Pegatron's new mobile phone manufacturing facility, set up under Centre's popular Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI), in an industrial park in Chengalpattu near Chennai, will be inaugurated tomorrow. The Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev handrasekhar will be attending the event as a guest of honour," the statement said.

Pegatron has been running trial production of iPhone since last six to eight months.

The company has committed to invest around Rs 1,000 crore and produce mobile phones worth about Rs 1 lakh crore in India under production linked incentive scheme.

"Pegatron's India subsidiary Pegatron India, which will be operating the facility, has committed an investment worth crores during the tenure of the scheme and expected to generate thousands of direct jobs in the sector. It will be manufacturing and assembling mobile phones thereby augmenting mobile phone manufacturing and exports from the state of Tamil Nadu," the statement said.

Mobile phone production, which had sunk to Rs 18,900 crore in 2014-15 is now up over 14 times to Rs 2,75,000 crore, of which 28 per cent jump of Rs 60,000 crore was recorded within the first year of the PLI Scheme.

Mobile phone exports from India in 2015-16 were near zero, the statement said. "Propelled by the PMP (phased manufacturing plan) and PLI Schemes, they reached Rs 27,000 crore in 2019-20, and within the first year of PLI Scheme, saw a 66 per cent increase to Rs 45,000 crore. In a YOY comparison for the first 5 months of April-August, mobile exports are up 140 per cent to Rs 25,000 crore from Rs 10,300 crore," the statement said.

Apart from Pegatron, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited, Dell, Ascent Circuits, and Bharat FIH have also committed crores of investments in Tamil Nadu under Centre's PLI scheme to ramp up their capacities to make in India for the world.

"The new Pegatron facility at Chengalpattu is expected to add to the momentum -- both in terms of capacity and employment for the people of Tamil Nadu which has emerged as one of the major electronics hardware manufacturing states, with 20 per cent of India's production," the statement said.

