PM will be shown working of 5G services from tunnel of Delhi Metro: Report

Prime Minister will be showcased the working of 5G services from an underground tunnel of the Delhi Metro's upcoming station in Dwarka Sector 25 during the launch of the high-speed mobile internet facility by him on October 1, sources said on Thursday.

The prime minister will launch 5G services in the country at an event to be held at Pragati Maidan here on October 1.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing an extension of Airport Express Line from Sector 21 Metro Station to the upcoming India International Convention Centre (IICC) at Sector 25, Dwarka.

"A portion of the tunnel at upcoming IICC premises has been chosen to showcase the working of the 5G network inside the tunnel to the prime minister," a source said.

The preparation for the event was recently reviewed by the lieutenant governor in a meeting with representatives of DMRC, a private telecom company and other officials.

The 5G setup inside the tunnel includes telecom equipment, cameras, optical fibre cables. The DMRC has provided logistical support for the demonstration during the 5G roll-out.

The prime minister will be shown various activities during the demonstration and he is also expected to interact with those present on the occasion, the sources said.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the prime minister said the 5G testbed is an important step for self-reliance in the direction of critical and modern technologies.

India currently has 3G and 4G telecom networks and companies are gearing up to launch and expand 5G services. The 5G network will boost agriculture, health, education, logistics and other sectors.

A task force has already started the work on rolling out the 6G network by the end of this decade.

