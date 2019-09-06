JUST IN
Chandrayaan-2: A timeline of India's mission to the moon in pictures

Here's a list of the all the major events that happened in Chandrayaan-2's journey from an idea to a successful mission

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Chandrayaan-2, conceived way back in November 2007

ISRO personnel working on the orbiter vehicle of Chandrayaan-2

In the close to 12 year period between the initiation of the project and the landing, the India's second moon mission had to go through several phase

November 12, 2007- Representatives of the Russian Federal Space Agency and Isro sign an agreement for the two agencies to work together on the Chandrayaan-2 project

GSLVMk III carrying Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft, undergoing launch checks at launch pad in Sriharikota

   

September 18, 2008 - Government approves the mission to the moon in a meeting chaired by PM Manmohan Singh

Pragyan Rover

   

August 2009 - ISRO and Roscosmos complete the design of Chandrayaan-2 and it is reviewed by India and Russia

2013 - India decides to go it alone in the mission after Russia informed of its inability to provide the lander even by 2015. The project is rescheduled to 2016

GSLV Mk-III-M1 lifts-off from Sriharikota, carrying Chandrayaan 2

 

2018 - The spacecraft's launch had been scheduled for March 2018, but was delayed to conduct further tests on the vehicle

ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan watches the launch of GSLV-MkIII-M1rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, at Sriharikota

On 19 June 2018, after the program's fourth Comprehensive Technical Review meeting, a number of changes in configuration and landing sequence were planned for implementation, pushing the launch to the first half of 2019.

June 29, 2019 - Rover after completion of all tests integrated with lander Vikram

Pragyan Rover mounted on the ramp projecting from out of the sides of Vikram lander.

 

July 4, 2019 - Integration of encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-2 with launch vehicle completed

GSLV MkIII-M1 at the Vehicle Assembly Building 

 

July 15, 2019 - Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched, but it was put off due to technical snag

Countdown stopped at 56 minutes, 24 seconds before the launch

 

July 22, 2019 - India successfully launches Chandrayaan 2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

 

July 24, 2019 - First orbit raising manoeuvre performed successfully

Illustration of the orbitor being used in Chandrayaan 2 mission

 

August 14, 2019 - Chandrayaan-2 leaves earth's orbit

First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander

       

August 20, 2019 - Chandrayaan 2 successfully enters orbit around Moon

Source- ISRO

 

August 22, 2019 - ISRO releases first Moon image captured by Chandrayaan-2

Images of Lunar Surface captured by Terrain Mapping Camera -2 of Chandrayaan 2

 

September 4, 2019 - Chandrayaan-2's second de-orbiting maneuver executed

ISRO's control centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru

 

September 7, 2019: Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Rover starts its descent. ISRO loses communication during fine braking phase

The last location of the Vikram Rover

 


First Published: Fri, September 06 2019. 11:35 IST

