Chandrayaan-2: A timeline of India's mission to the moon in pictures

Chandrayaan-2, conceived way back in November 2007
In the close to 12 year period between the initiation of the project and the landing, the India's second moon mission had to go through several phase
November 12, 2007- Representatives of the Russian Federal Space Agency and Isro sign an agreement for the two agencies to work together on the Chandrayaan-2 project
September 18, 2008 - Government approves the mission to the moon in a meeting chaired by PM Manmohan Singh
August 2009 - ISRO and Roscosmos complete the design of Chandrayaan-2 and it is reviewed by India and Russia
2013 - India decides to go it alone in the mission after Russia informed of its inability to provide the lander even by 2015. The project is rescheduled to 2016
2018 - The spacecraft's launch had been scheduled for March 2018, but was delayed to conduct further tests on the vehicle
On 19 June 2018, after the program's fourth Comprehensive Technical Review meeting, a number of changes in configuration and landing sequence were planned for implementation, pushing the launch to the first half of 2019.
June 29, 2019 - Rover after completion of all tests integrated with lander Vikram
July 4, 2019 - Integration of encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-2 with launch vehicle completed
July 15, 2019 - Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched, but it was put off due to technical snag
July 22, 2019 - India successfully launches Chandrayaan 2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota
July 24, 2019 - First orbit raising manoeuvre performed successfully
August 14, 2019 - Chandrayaan-2 leaves earth's orbit
August 20, 2019 - Chandrayaan 2 successfully enters orbit around Moon
August 22, 2019 - ISRO releases first Moon image captured by Chandrayaan-2
September 4, 2019 - Chandrayaan-2's second de-orbiting maneuver executed
September 7, 2019: Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Rover starts its descent. ISRO loses communication during fine braking phase
