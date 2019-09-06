Chandrayaan-2: A timeline of India's mission to the moon in pictures

Chandrayaan-2, conceived way back in November 2007

In the close to 12 year period between the initiation of the project and the landing, the India's second had to go through several phase

November 12, 2007- Representatives of the Russian Federal Space Agency and sign an agreement for the two agencies to work together on the project

September 18, 2008 - Government approves the mission to the moon in a meeting chaired by PM Manmohan Singh

August 2009 - and Roscosmos complete the design of and it is reviewed by India and Russia

2013 - India decides to go it alone in the mission after Russia informed of its inability to provide the lander even by 2015. The project is rescheduled to 2016

2018 - The spacecraft's launch had been scheduled for March 2018, but was delayed to conduct further tests on the vehicle

On 19 June 2018, after the program's fourth Comprehensive Technical Review meeting, a number of changes in configuration and landing sequence were planned for implementation, pushing the launch to the first half of 2019.

June 29, 2019 - Rover after completion of all tests integrated with lander Vikram

July 4, 2019 - Integration of encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-2 with launch vehicle completed

July 15, 2019 - Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched, but it was put off due to technical snag

July 22, 2019 - India successfully launches Chandrayaan 2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

July 24, 2019 - First orbit raising manoeuvre performed successfully

August 14, 2019 - Chandrayaan-2 leaves earth's orbit

August 20, 2019 - Chandrayaan 2 successfully enters orbit around Moon

August 22, 2019 - ISRO releases first Moon image captured by Chandrayaan-2

September 4, 2019 - Chandrayaan-2's second de-orbiting maneuver executed

September 7, 2019: Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Rover starts its descent. ISRO loses communication during fine braking phase