Centre to invest Rs 64,000 cr in health sector in next 5 years: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that about Rs 64,000 crore will be invested by the Centre in creating health infrastructure in the country over the next five years.
The Union Minister, who was on a day-long tour to Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, while interacting with healthcare workers at Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, said that the central government is working to provide health security to all through various health welfare schemes.
"Never in the past was health considered as wealth. The present Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on these lines to provide health security to all through its various health welfare schemes," Mandaviya said during the interaction, as quoted in an official statement.
Emphasizing on the benefits of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission that will connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other, the minister said, "We have to work with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. This will enable us to know the history of a patient and can provide them with quality health services. In the next five years, an investment of Rs 64,000 crore will be made in improving health infrastructure in the country."
State health Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan presented an overall health scenario of the state through a powerpoint presentation and apprised the Union Minister regarding COVID-19 management and vaccination status.
Indian Medical Association (IMA) President of Arunachal Pradesh Dr Lobsang Tsetim informed the Union Minister on working of IMA in the state and placed his request to take over Tomo Riba Institute Of Health And Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun by the central government for its future sustainability, quality education and service. He also raised his concern for an urgent need of a super speciality hospital in the state and also the need for massive reformation in all the existing Primary Health Centre.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister visited IPD ward of KDS District Hospital, Tawang and interacted with patients and distributed fruits. He also visited Jan Aushadi Dispensary of KDS District Hospital, Tawang.
