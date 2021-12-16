Chhattisgarh CM slams Centre for 'encroaching upon' interests of states

-
ALSO READ
Case against Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's father for alleged derogatory remarks
Congress MLAs loyal to CM Baghel stage show of strength in Delhi
Why Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sent his father to judicial custody
About Rs 52,000 cr GST compensation pending to states till Sept: FinMin
Navjot Sidhu allegedly owes Rs 8.67L in pending bill to state power utility
-
Accusing the BJP-led central government of continuously encroaching upon the interests of the states, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said reduction in the Centre' share of spending on the centrally-sponsored schemes has resulted in increase of economic burden on the states.
Answering to a debate on the demand proposals for the second supplementary budget of the ongoing financial year 2021-22 during the Assembly session of the state legislature, Baghel claimed that the Centre has not been releasing the state's pending funds to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore and was instead blaming the state for not completing the targets under various centrally-sponsored schemes.
"Article 1 of the Indian Constitution states that Bharat shall be a union of states. It talks about federalism. But what is happening presently (in the country)? They (BJP) have made a government of Sanghis (referring to the RSS). It is not a government of sangh (union) rather it is of Sanghis. They are continuously encroaching upon the interests of the states and try to prevent them," he alleged.
"Therefore, states have been facing financial crises and Chhattisgarh is also not untouched by it. We repeatedly say that let the country function according to the Constitution of Dr B R Ambedkar then no problems will be faced," he said.
He further said on the one hand, the funds of Chhattisgarh pending with the Centre are not being released, while on the other, the central government accuses the state of not completing the target of their schemes.
He said there was reduction in the central government' share of spending on centrally sponsored schemes including National Horticulture Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Housing Schemes, MGNREGA, and said the move has resulted in an increase of economic burden on states.
When we talk about the Centre's share for the implementation of national schemes, then we are told that the situation has changed after the Corona period. Circumstances of the coronavirus were similar for both the Centre and the state, he said.
He accused Centre of creating hindrances in paddy procurement in the state.
Elaborating the provisions made in the supplementary budget, the CM said, a provision of Rs 599 crore has been made for preparations to deal with the possible third wave of Covid, Rs 150 crore for water augmentation schemes in 42 urban bodies and Rs 304 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).
After discussion, the supplementary budget of Rs 2108.62 crore for the financial year 2021-22 was passed in the Assembly.
After the other listed business of the day, Speaker Charan Das Mahant adjourned the winter session sine die, two days ahead of its original schedule of conclusion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU