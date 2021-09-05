Case against Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's father for alleged derogatory remarks

Raipur police have registered a case against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel for allegedly making derogatory comments against a community, an official said on Sunday.

Following a complaint filed by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj', the D D Nagar police here registered an FIR late Saturday night against Nand Kumar Baghel (75), he said.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility), he said.

The outfit in its complaint alleged that the CM's father recently made an appeal to people to boycott Brahmins by terming them as foreigners, and also asked people to not let them enter their villages, the official said.

It also accused Nand Kumar Baghel of making derogatory comments against Lord Ram, he said quoting the complaint.

The organisation also said a video of the purported comments of the CM's father was available on social media platforms, he added.

