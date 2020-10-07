Pandemic protocol should not be violated during Durga Puja: Mamata

-
-
Cautioning the people about the
rising number of COVID-19 infections in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the pandemic protocol should not be violated during the coming Durga Puja.
She said that the marquees should be made open and airy and the pandal hoppers should avoid jostling and maintain proper physical distancing.
"People should go for shopping. Shops will remain open. Otherwise, how will they do business? But while shopping for the pujas people should not forget about the protocol," she said.
Banerjee, who was speaking at an administrative meeting at Kharagpur, asked the police to disburse the one time grant of Rs 50,000 to each puja committee in West Midnapore district.
"Police must ensure that all the puja committees in the district get the grant. I have entrusted you (police) to disburse the money but not the panchayat department or my party. Do not listen to what a panchayat member tells you about the grant," she said.
Banerjee said the cycle threshold (CT) value of an RT-PCR test which can give useful information to doctors treating a coronavirus patient, of the affected people should be noted to ascertain the degree of risk.
Those diagnosed with CT value above 20 could be in home isolation but everyday monitoring should be done by the district administration, Banerjee said.
"A person who has a CT value below 20 is considered critical as the viral load of such patients will be maximum. I think we can segregate and create a list of patients who are diagnosed with CT value below 20. They are those who spread the virus.
"Those who are above CT 20 can be in home isolation. But they must not forget to wear masks and maintain physical distance," Banerjee said.
"We have to provide the right treatment to those with comorbidities. They should be called every day to find out about their health condition," she said.
The chief minister urged the West Midnapore district officials to work so that the death rate in the area due to the pandemic is below one per cent.
Announcing a slew of sops ahead of next year's assembly elections, she directed officials in the district to clear all the necessary work so that funds meant for 'Kanyashree', 'Sikhasree', 'Sabuj Sathi' schemes and pension meant for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes are disbursed on time.
The chief minister also stressed on monitoring the public distribution system, Swasthya Sathi scheme and said, "People belonging to the scheduled caste, will get the Joy Bangla pension immediately after reaching the age of 60 years.
"We are paying pension to over a lakh of people. Clear it for the month of October, November," she said.
The 'Maatir Sristi' scheme was also launched to improve the financial condition of the villagers.
