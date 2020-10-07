Karnataka govt issues guidelines to prevent Covid spread during festivals

Ahead of the festive season, the government on Tuesday issued guidelines in the form of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread.

"As festivities during October-December draw large gatherings of people in public places for religious worship, fairs, rallies, exhibitions, cultural functions and processions, preventive measures have to be taken to contain the virus spread," said the ministry in a statement here.

Senior citizens above 65 years of age, people with comorbidities, pregnant women and children less than 10 years are advised to stay at home.

"Organisers of fairs, rallies, exhibitions, cultural functions, processions and plays/concerts associated with the fests have to ensure thermal screening of participants, physical distancing and sanitisation," said the statement.

"Events that last for days or weeks like exhibitions, fairs, puja pandals, Ramlila pandals or concerts and plays should ensure a cap on the number of participants with staggered timings and restricted entry.

Guidelines issued for theatre and cinema artists will also apply to stage performers.

"Organisers have to ensure sanitisers, thermal guns and physical distancing floor markings to prevent the infection," said the statement.

In rallies and immersion processions, limited people should be allowed to participate to maintain social distancing and wearing of a mask is compulsory.

"Close circuit cameras to be installed to monitor compliance of physical distance norms and wearing of masks at each venue," said the statement.

Individuals must maintain six feet in public places and wear a mask all the time.

"Respiratory etiquettes like covering mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing with a tissue or kerchief and disposing off them have to be observed. Spitting is prohibited in any place," noted the statement.

Festive events will be allowed only outside containment zones and people living in zones will not be permitted to visit the religious functions.

"Event organisers can make provisions for contact less payment," added the statement.

In religious places, touching statues, idols and holy books is banned. Recorded devotional music/songs be played to avoid choir or singing groups.

Community kitchens at event venues should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

