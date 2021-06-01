Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: State records 2,163 new cases, 32 deaths

-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count
rose to 9,71,463 on Monday with the addition of 2,163 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 13,048 after 32 more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.
The number of recoveries reached 9,22,674 after 1,013 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 4,638 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.
The number of active cases in the state now stands at 35,741, the official informed.
Raipur district reported 136 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,55,897, including 3,101 deaths.
Surajpur recorded 185 new cases, Jashpur 182 and Surguja 147, among other districts, he said.
With 58,445 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted to detect coronavirus in the state went up to 91,25,055, the official said.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,71,463, new cases 2,163, death toll 13,048, recovered 9,22,674, active cases 35,741, total tests so far 91,25,055.
