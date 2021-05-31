Will provide food grains to needy without ration cards: Delhi govt to HC

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt notifies scheme for doorstep delivery of ration
RRB NTPC admit card 2021 released: Direct link to check exam city, date
RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT 2021 exam dates out on rrbcdg.gov.in: Know details
Expedite policy on providing ration to poor in pandemic: HC to Delhi govt
No proposal to hike PDS prices of foodgrains under NFSA: Goyal
-
The Delhi government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it has issued a notification with regard to providing food grains to needy people, like workers and domestic help, who do not have ration cards.
The government told the high court that according to its May 27 notification, the ration would be distributed to those without ration cards through its schools in the national capital.
The submission was made before Justice Rekha Palli by Delhi government standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi during the hearing of a plea moved on behalf of nearly 500 domestic helps who are facing difficulty in getting food grains during the pandemic due to lack of ration cards as well as funds.
The counsel for the domestic helps told the court that the notification of May 27 does not say by when the scheme would become operational.
The court, thereafter, issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the plea which also seeks ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10,000 for the domestic helps who are unable to find work during the prevailing pandemic and the resultant lock down in the city.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 30.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU