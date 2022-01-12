Chhattisgarh logs 5,476 new Covid cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 27,425

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count jumped to 10,38,060 on Wednesday with an addition of 5,476 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,627 after four more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The positivity rate of the infection was 9.25 per cent in the state, he added.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The number of recoveries reached 9,97,008 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals, while 1,837 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said. The state's active tally now stands at 27,425, he said. Raipur district reported 1,785 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,67,566, including 3,156 deaths. The district has 8,859 active cases, the official said. Durg recorded 800 cases followed by Bilaspur 418, Korba 403, Raigarh 348, Janjgir-Champa 321, Jashpur 279, Surguja 221 and Rajnandgaon 214, among other districts, he said. With 59,218 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,54,16,531, the official said. Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,38,060, new cases 5,476, death toll 13,627, recoveries 9,97,008, active cases 27,425, total tests 1,54,16,531.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)