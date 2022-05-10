Chhattisgarh reports 3 Covid cases, 6 recoveries; active tally drops to 34

-
-
Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported three COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 11,52,321, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.
The three cases, at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, were detected in Raipur, Dhamtari and Jashpur, he added.
The recovery count increased by six to touch 11,38,253, leaving the state with 34 active cases, the official said.
With 4,588 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,76,521, he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,321, new cases 3, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,253, active cases 34, today tests 4,588, total tests 1,76,76,521.
