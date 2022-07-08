Chhattisgarh sees 296 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally rises to 1,363

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Consumer Q4 net profit declines marginally to Rs 363 crore
Chhattisgarh sees 9 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 41
Chhattisgarh sees 946 Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths; active tally now 8,464
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh logs 4,509 new cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh clocks 4,645 new cases and 19 deaths
-
Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 296 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.42 per cent, taking the tally to 11,55,791, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,040, an official said.
Durg led with 60 cases, followed by 53 in Raipur, 26 in Rajnandgaon, 22 in Bilaspur, 19 in Bemetara, 15 in Korba and 13 in Balodabazar, he said, adding that no coronavirus case was reported in five districts.
So far, 11,40,388 persons have recovered from the infection, including 136 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,363, the official said.
With 12,230 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far went up to 1,79,92,016, he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,55,791, new cases 296, death toll 14,040, recovered 11,40,388, active cases 1,363, today tests 12,230, total tests 1,79,92,016.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU