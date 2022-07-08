Mizoram logs 108 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; positivity rate at 24%

-
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,29,609 on Friday as 108 more people tested positive for the infection, 46 less than the previous day, a health official said.
Aizawl district recorded the highest number of new cases at 48, followed by Lunglei (36) and Mamit (11), he said.
The single-day positivity rate rose to 24.11 per cent on Friday from 23 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 448 samples.
The death toll remained unchanged at 706 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.
At least 58 people have recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,28,406, he said.
Mizoram now has 497 active cases.
More than 19.40 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date.
Over 8.67 lakh people have received COVID-19 vaccines to date, of whom 7.23 lakh have been fully vaccinated. A total of 53,092 people have been administered the precautionary dose.
