Thane reports 267 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

district of Maharashtra has reported 267 new positive cases, which raised its infection tally to 7,30,694, a health official said on Friday.

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 3,088 active cases in the district, he said.

Thane's death toll rose by three to 11,912, while recovery count reached 7,15,429, the official added.

