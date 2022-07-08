Assam records 273 fresh coronavirus cases, highest in five months

recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in around five months as 273 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin said.

The northeastern state also recorded a fresh fatality due to after several days.

The caseload of the state, which is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since mid-June after a lull of four months, has risen to 7,25,950.

The 200-mark in daily infections was breached after nearly five months on July 6 when 210 cases were detected with the positivity rate at 10.14 per cent.

The state had logged 196 new cases on Friday with the positivity rate as high as 11.15 per cent.

The cases in the last 24 hours were detected from 2,631 samples that were tested, with the positivity rate at 10.38 per cent.

The highest number of fresh infections was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, with 100 new cases.

Kamrup (Rural) logged 46 cases, Dibrugarh 24 and Darrang 17, the bulletin said.

The lone fatality was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, taking the overall death toll to 6,640. Another 1,347 patients have died due to other reasons since 2020.

A total of 90 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,16,823 people and the discharge rate to 98.74 per cent.

The state now has 1,138 active cases, an increase from 956 the previous day.

Altogether 2,84,03,126 samples have been tested for the infection so far.

A total of 4.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state to date. Among these are 2.45 crore first doses, 2.14 crore second doses and 7.45 lakh precautionary doses, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)