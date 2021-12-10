Chhattisgarh sees 40 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 352

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,07,115 on Thursday after 40 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,594, an official said.

The recovery count was 9,93,169 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 20 completed home isolation during the day, leaving Chhattisgarh with an active tally of 352, he informed.

"Korba and Raigarh recorded nine new cases each, followed by six in Raipur. No fresh cases were reported in 17 districts. With 25,999 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,44,75,401," he added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,07,115, New cases 40, Death toll 13,594, Recovered 9,93,169, Active cases 352, today tests 25,999, Total tests 1,44,75,401.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)