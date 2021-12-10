Delhi records 55 fresh coronavirus cases; positivity rate at 0.09%

-
-
Delhi on Thursday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 55 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,41,569.
According to the health department, more than 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,100. Two deaths have been recorded in December so far due to coronavirus infection -- December 6 and December 8.
Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, the highest count of fatalities due to the infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data.
Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.
The case positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent on Thursday, according to the health bulletin.
On Wednesday, 65 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent. On Tuesday, 51 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.
A total of 59,890 tests -- 51,411 RT-PCR tests and 8,479 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
