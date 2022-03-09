Chhattisgarh sees 51 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 665

-
-
Chhattisgarh reported 51 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 11,51,603, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,033, an official said.
The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.29 per cent, he added.
The recovery count stood at 11,36,905 after eight people were discharged from hospitals and 49 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 665 active cases, he said.
"Raipur recorded eight cases, followed by Durg five, Rajnandgaon four, Bilaspur three, Bemetara two and Balod one, among other districts. No case was reported in 14 districts. With 17,843 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,72,46,050," he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,603, new cases 51, death toll 14,033, recovered 11,36,905, active cases 665, today tests 17,843, total tests 1,72,46,050.
