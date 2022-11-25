Chhattisgarh sees three COVID-19 cases, six recoveries; active tally now 20

on Friday reported three COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,722, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count increased by six and stood at 11,63,557, leaving the state with 20 active cases, he said.

"Durg accounted for two cases and Balodabazar one. With 1,846 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests in the state went up to 1,87,94,096," he added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,722, new cases 3, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,557, active cases 20, today tests 1,846, total tests 1,87,94,096.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)