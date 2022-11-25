JUST IN
Guj Assembly polls: EC Cash, jewellery worth Rs 10.5 cr seized since Nov 3
Pune airport to get new terminal building by May, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Farmers unions to march to Raj Bhavans across country on Saturday
Delhi HC rejects Amazon plea alleging dilution of broadcast rights
Govt convenes an all-party meet on G20 preparations on December 5
AIIMS server continues to be down, patient care services managed manually
'Are names that important?' Mamata as BJP MLAs skip assembly event
MSEDCL raids reveal developer stole 80,000 units power worth Rs 33.43 lakh
Govt has identified AMR as key priority in national health policy: Centre
128 artists to receive Sangeet Natak Akademi awards for 2019, 2020, 2021
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Guj Assembly polls: EC Cash, jewellery worth Rs 10.5 cr seized since Nov 3
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh sees three COVID-19 cases, six recoveries; active tally now 20

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported three COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,722, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said

Topics
Coronavirus | Chhattisgarh | health news

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported three COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,722, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count increased by six and stood at 11,63,557, leaving the state with 20 active cases, he said.

"Durg accounted for two cases and Balodabazar one. With 1,846 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 1,87,94,096," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,722, new cases 3, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,557, active cases 20, today tests 1,846, total tests 1,87,94,096.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 23:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU