Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to head Delhi Cabinet meeting today

A meeting of the Delhi Cabinet will be held today. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

ANI  |  General News 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

A meeting of the Delhi Cabinet will be held on Thursday. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a press conference following the meeting.

Yesterday, Kejriwal directed city officials to strictly follow the government's guideline about doing a RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test on patients whose COVID-19 reports are negative despite showing symptoms.

The Delhi government also delinked the hotels that had tie-ups with hospitals to increase the COVID-19 beds in the national capital. The decision was taken in light of reducing numbers of COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 13:43 IST

