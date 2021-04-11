Chile coronavirus update: 8,124 fresh cases of Covid-19 registered

-
Chile reported 8,124 new cases of COVID-19 and 105 more deaths on Saturday.
Some 1,068,522 people have been infected with the virus in the country and 24,213 people have died, according to the Ministry of Health.
Minister of Health Enrique Paris said at a press conference that Chile has done everything possible to combat the new coronavirus pandemic, in the face of criticism that has arisen against the government for handling the health and economic crisis.
Paris said that the world is facing "an onslaught of the coronavirus, not only in Europe, but also in India and particularly in South America," which has led Chile to increase testing, strengthen the healthcare system, and advance the mass vaccination program to combat the disease.
