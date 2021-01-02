Goa government to install 62 mobile towers under telecom policy

-
-
The Goa government will install 62 new mobile towers as part of its telecommunication policy to increase network connectivity in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.
In a media statement, Sawant said as many as 138 mobile towers will be set up in the second phase of the plan.
"Glad to announce that our government under the Goa Telecom Infrastructure Policy 2020, has proposed setting up of mobile towers at 62 locations in the first phase," the chief minister said.
This will greatly improve connectivity and benefit all sections of the society including students, IT professionals, tech start-ups etc, he added.
In August last year, the state government had notified the Goa Telecom Infrastructure Policy 2020, which aims to encourage establishment of modern telecommunication infrastructure and ensure good quality internet network across the state, especially in remote and hilly areas.
