Chinese mainland reports 24 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 24 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 20 in Jiangsu, three in Sichuan and one in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 25 new imported cases, of which 16 were reported in Yunnan, three each in Fujian and Guangdong, and one each in Jilin, Henan and Sichuan, Xinhua news agency reported.

One new suspected case was reported in Shanghai, arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, it added.

