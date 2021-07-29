Meghalaya coronavirus update: 541 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya to hold Class 12 state board exams as per schedule: CM Sangma
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 467 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths reported
Meghalaya registers 305 new Covid-19 cases, six more fatalities
Crude oil coming out of ground in few villages in Meghalaya: Congress MLA
Rs 125 crore corpus fund to help Meghalaya entrepreneurs: CM Conrad Sangma
-
Meghalaya reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 1,048, while the tally mounted to 63,014 with 541 new cases, a health department official said.
The state now has 5,456 active cases and 56,510 people have recovered from the infection, Health Services director Aman War said.
Meghalaya has conducted over 8.22 lakh sample tests till date.
A total of 10.32 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, with over 1,77,532 of them receiving both doses of vaccines, War said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU