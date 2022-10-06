Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' earns Rs 38 cr in worldwide collection on day one

-
ALSO READ
Digital rights of Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' sold for a whopping Rs 57 crore
Amid Hindi row, Chiranjeevi remembers 'humiliating' award ceremony in Delhi
Gehlot happy over report that Rajasthan's 90% population has health cover
Will India's box office earnings cross pre-pandemic level this year?
Brahmastra week 1: Film earns Rs 170 crore in India, Rs 300 crore worldwide
-
Superstar Chiranjeevi's Telugu film "Godfather" has raised Rs 38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.
Released on Wednesday, the political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead.
Production house Konidela Production Company shared the day one box office collection of the movie on Twitter.
"Humongous Blockbuster #GodFather off to a sensational start. Worldwide gross of 38 CR+ on Day 1" the production banner tweeted.
Also starring Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana, Godfather is directed by Mohan Raja.
The film also features Bollywood star Salman Khan in a crucial cameo appearance.
"Godfather" is produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 16:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU