Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat suffers minor damages after cattle hit
Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' earns Rs 38 cr in worldwide collection on day one

Superstar Chiranjeevi's Telugu film "Godfather" has raised Rs 38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday

Chiranjeevi | film industry

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Godfather

Superstar Chiranjeevi's Telugu film "Godfather" has raised Rs 38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.

Released on Wednesday, the political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead.

Production house Konidela Production Company shared the day one box office collection of the movie on Twitter.

"Humongous Blockbuster #GodFather off to a sensational start. Worldwide gross of 38 CR+ on Day 1" the production banner tweeted.

Also starring Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana, Godfather is directed by Mohan Raja.

The film also features Bollywood star Salman Khan in a crucial cameo appearance.

"Godfather" is produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 16:29 IST

