Business Standard

Man who threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani and family detained from Bihar

In a quick operation, the Mumbai Police tracked and detained a man, who allegedly issued death threats to billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, from Bihar

Topics
Mumbai police | Mukesh Ambani | Bihar

IANS  |  Mumbai 

In a quick operation, the Mumbai Police tracked and detained a man, who allegedly issued death threats to billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, from Bihar, officials said here on Thursday.

A team of Mumbai Police in coordination with the Bihar Police succeeded in tracing the caller, identified as one Rajesh Kumar Mishra, to Darbhanga and a team rushed from here to take him into custody.

"Acting swiftly in the incident of threat calls to Ambani family, a team of Mumbai Police has detained a person from a block in Darbhanga, Bihar at midnight with help of the Bihar Police. The team is on way back to Mumbai along with the accused," said an official.

The development followed fresh death threats given to the Ambani family, and to blow up their iconic residence Antilia and Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai here on Wednesday.

The calls were received at the HNRF Hospital's call centre at 12.57 p.m. and at 5.04 p.m. warning to blow up the hospital building, said an official spokesperson.

The caller also threatened to take the lives of Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their children Akash and Anand.

The hospital lodged a formal complaint with the DB Marg Police Station and investigations were immediately launched on Wednesday evening.

--IANS

qn/uk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 15:20 IST

