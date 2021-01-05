Chronology of events in Modi government's Central Vista project case

The following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court Tuesday cleared the decks for construction of the government's ambitious Central Vista Project which covers 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi.

-- Sep, 2019: Central Vista revamp announced; envisages a new triangular Parliament with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs and several government buildings. To be constructed by August, 2022 when India celebrates 75th Independence Day.

-- Feb 11, 2020: Delhi High Court asks DDA to approach the court before notifying any change in the Master Plan before going ahead with the project.

-- Feb 28: Division bench of Delhi High Court stays the single judge bench order on an appeal by DDA, Centre.

-- July 17: Supreme Court starts hearing a batch of pleas raising various issues, including environmental clearance and land use, related to the project.

-- Nov 5: SC reserves verdict on the petitions challenging the project.

-- Dec 7: SC allows Centre to proceed with foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project but restrains it from starting construction.

-- Dec 10: Prime Minister lays the foundation stone for the project.

-- Jan 5, 2021: SC clears decks for construction of the ambitious project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)