Citing Hathras incident, plea in SC seeks appointment on SC/ST panels

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court asks UP to update it about witness protection in Hathras case
Hathras case: UP govt's affidavit in SC is a white lie, says Congress
Hathras case: Activist moves SC for monitored CBI probe, witness protection
Retired judge moves SC, seeks probe into police's role in Hathras case
Hathras incident: They're not letting us meet media, claims family member
-
A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre for appointment of full-term chairman and vice-chairman for the National Commissions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The petitioner argued that the role of constitutional bodies was pivotal in addressing atrocities committed upon the oppressed communities.
The plea filed by NGO People's Charioteer Organisation, through advocate Amit Pai, said: "It is submitted, that in the instant case the office of the Chairmen/Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons and also that of the members are vacant and in such situation the absence of crucial office-bearers, means that these Commissions are being run by the bureaucracy, which makes them toothless, ineffective and renders several victims of the atrocities remediless." As a result, these Commissions have become redundant and ephemeral, and fail the very constitutional objectives and mandate for which they have been established.
Citing the Hathras incident, the plea said the crimes against the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are getting heinous and gruesome day by day and little is done by the investigative and enforcement authorities to prosecute the accused in these cases. "The latest being, the gruesome and macabre gang rape and torture of a 19-year-old girl in the district of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh wherein the victim received grave injuries and suffered cervical spine injury which led to her ultimate demise, 15 excruciating days after the crime", said the plea.
The plea also sought direction from the top court to the Uttar Pradesh government to make appointment of the Chairman of the U.P. Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, under the U.P. Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, 1995.
"This shows the total lack of empathy and seriousness, as regards the rights of the SCs and STs and the redressal of the encroachment and transgressions of their rights. The result of it has proved catastrophic to the whole community, extremely vulnerable. They are now bearing the brunt of being targeted systematically by the anti-social elements," it said.
The plea cited the annual report of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has not been published since October 17, 2016, which was laid in the Parliament on August 9, 2018. The situation is similar for the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, where annual reports have not been published for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20, as of yet, said the plea.
Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the plea said the bureau records show nearly 45,935 crimes against SCs in 2019, an increase of 7.3 per cent over 2018, and at 11,829 cases, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of crimes against SCs in 2019.
--IANS
ss/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU