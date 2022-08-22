Civilians injured as terrorists hurl low-intensity grenades in Srinagar

-
ALSO READ
Hand grenade found submerged under DND flyover, disposed by NSG commandos
Mumbai Police detains 1 in '26/11-like' terror attack message case
Militants using youngsters to carry out grenade attacks in Kashmir: Army
Troubled times for India Inc as ransomware attacks become more frequent
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic due to landslides, bad weather
-
Several civilians were injured in a grenade blast by terrorists in Srinagar on Sunday.
According to Srinagar Police, the incident occurred at Nishat area where terrorists hurled grenade causing a low-intensity blast. Several people received minor injuries. All were given first aid and discharged from the hospital.
Police have registered a case and the hunt is underway to nab the terrorists.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said they averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kilograms in Pulwama district.
The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.
"On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 kg has been recovered in Beihgund area of Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it. A major terror incident was averted," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 09:11 IST