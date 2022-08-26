JUST IN
Why states are unwilling to take lessons from Delhi liquor excise saga
Labour ministry urges states to fastrack e-Shram portal registrations
Freebies row: Poll promises should be met via budgetary provisions, says FM
Can't allow in toto: SC rejects CEC advice for lifting Karnataka mining cap
Flat buyers of Supertech's twin towers will be refunded in full: SC
L-G seeks detail on delay in action over CVC report on govt schools: Report
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine
Bengal received Rs 2,000 cr investment proposals in food processing sector
UU Lalit promises year-round constitution bench, reforms in case listing
Maharashtra logs 1,846 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 11,871
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Indian states on average have 25 days of public holidays in a year
Over 5,100 trees to be felled in Delhi for Saharanpur highway construction
Business Standard

CJI Ramana hails media for cooperation in disseminating information

CJI N V Ramana Friday hailed the media for disseminating information about the judiciary and termed it as an active partner in the collaborative project of strengthening the judicial system

Topics
Supreme Court | Chief Justice | Justice N V Ramana

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

N V Ramana, Chief Justice of India-designate, CJI
N V Ramana, Chief Justice of India-designate

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Friday hailed the media for disseminating information about the judiciary and termed it as an active partner in the collaborative project of strengthening the judicial system.

Justice Ramana, who succeeded S A Bobde on April 24, 2021 as the CJI, was delivering his address at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in the apex court's auditorium to bid him adieu on completion of his over 16-month-long tenure as head of the judiciary.

The media has been extremely cooperative in disseminating the information about the judiciary. You share the equal burden of dispelling myths and notions. I thank you for being an active partner in this collaborative project of strengthening the judiciary.

I thank each one of the journalists who have been covering the proceedings of the Supreme Court diligently, efficiently, and instantly, the outgoing CJI said.

Born on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.

He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000, and functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013.

Justice Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013, and was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 22:15 IST

`