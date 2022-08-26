CJI Ramana hails media for cooperation in disseminating information

of India (CJI) N V Ramana Friday hailed the for disseminating information about the judiciary and termed it as an active partner in the collaborative project of strengthening the judicial system.

Justice Ramana, who succeeded S A Bobde on April 24, 2021 as the CJI, was delivering his address at a function organised by the Bar Association (SCBA) in the apex court's auditorium to bid him adieu on completion of his over 16-month-long tenure as head of the judiciary.

The has been extremely cooperative in disseminating the information about the judiciary. You share the equal burden of dispelling myths and notions. I thank you for being an active partner in this collaborative project of strengthening the judiciary.

I thank each one of the journalists who have been covering the proceedings of the diligently, efficiently, and instantly, the outgoing CJI said.

Born on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.

He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000, and functioned as acting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013.

Justice Ramana was elevated as the of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013, and was appointed as a judge of the on February 17, 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)