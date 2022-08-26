UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake'; maximum in Delhi followed by UP

-
-
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 21 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree, majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.
"At least 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.
Delhi has eight fake universities -- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).
Uttar Pradesh has seven such universities -- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Univirsity (open university), Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, according to the UGC.
Karntaka, Maharashtra, Puduchery, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list.
@ugc_india’s Public Notice regarding Fake Universities .— UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) August 26, 2022
For more details, follow the link :https://t.co/6DZHenskT9.@PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @PTI_News @ani_digital pic.twitter.com/PKzG0pjQ3v
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 18:12 IST