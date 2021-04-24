Climate partnership to be 'core pillar' of US-India relations: Joe Biden

-
US President Joe Biden has said that the climate partnership with India will be "a core pillar" of relations between the two countries.
Speaking at the conclusion of the two-day, 40-nation Leaders Summit on Climate, Biden said on Friday that he was "looking forward to working with India's Prime Minister Modi's new partnership to achieve our climate and energy goals, making this a core pillar of our bilateral cooperation".
Modi announced the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership when he addressed the opening session of the summit on Thursday.
He said that "together we will help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technology and enable green collaboration".
The key element of the partnership is enabling India to reach its goal of generating 450 gigawatts of clean, renewable energy by 2030.
Listing the various action pledges made at the summit, Biden said, "The commitments we've made must become real commitment without us doing a lot of hot air. No pun intended".
Biden said "we need to limit warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade" or "all of us could be in a point of no return".
Scientists consider that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade is essential to prevent the devastating effects of climate change.
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate explained on Thursday that if the partnership can enable India to reach its target of 450 gigawatts of clean energy, India would be on track to meet its commitment to helping hold down the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees.
A joint statement by India and the US that they "aim to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities".
Outlining the partnership's agenda the statement said it "will aim to mobilize finance and speed clean energy deployment; demonstrate and scale innovative clean technologies needed to decarbonise sectors including industry, transportation, power, and buildings; and build capacity to measure, manage, and adapt to the risks of climate-related impacts".
