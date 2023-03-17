JUST IN
CM Gehlot approves Rs 362 cr for drinking water supply project in Udaipur
Over 200 universities on board for CUET-UG, up from 90 last year: UGC
Sugar output falls to 28.18 mn tonnes till March 15 of 2022-23: ISMA
BoB unveils co-branded debit card under TN govt scheme for girl students
Rajasthan has 1,000 operational AYUSH centres: Social Justice minister
Ch'garh cabinet approves anti-naxal policy changes, journalists safety bill
No milk shortage in TN says govt, as dairy farmers protest for price rise
DGCA approves 22,907 departures per week for summer schedule 2023
HARERA revokes agent's RERA registration obtained on forged documents
UM Giriraj Singh reviews progress of Model Gram Panchayat project
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BoB unveils co-branded debit card under TN govt scheme for girl students
icon-arrow-left
HC seeks RBI response on PIL to probe Yes Bank transfer of assets portfolio
Business Standard

CM Gehlot approves Rs 362 cr for drinking water supply project in Udaipur

The financial approval was given in compliance with Gehlot's announcement in the 2023-24 Budget

Topics
rajasthan | Ashok Gehlot | Drinking water

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan will spend Rs 362.13 crore to provide drinking water in 367 villages of Udaipur district.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the financial proposal for the project that will enable drinking water supply to these villages from the Som-Kamala-Amba dam, according to a statement issued on Friday.

The financial approval was given in compliance with Gehlot's announcement in the 2023-24 Budget.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 18:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU