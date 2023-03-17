Rajasthan has 1,000 operational AYUSH centres: Social Justice minister

-
ALSO READ
Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts
UP govt suggests CBI probe into admission irregularities to AYUSH colleges
AYUSH has potential to make India a hub of health tourism: CM Adityanath
Community health centres lack 80% of health specialists needed: RBI data
Temporary Covid-19 centres getting dismantled amid signs pandemic is ending
-
Rajasthan has 1,000 operational health and wellness centres under the central government's National AYUSH Mission, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tika Ram Jully informed the assembly on Friday.
Jully added that 914 men and 823 women had been appointed as yoga instructors on a part-time basis at these centres.
The state government has written to the Centre to open another 1,019 health and wellness centres, he said.
The Social Justice and Empowerment Minister was replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour on behalf of the ayurveda minister.
Earlier, in a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Gopichand Meena, Jully informed that health and wellness centres were being run by the Rajasthan State AYUSH Society according to the AYUSH ministry's guidelines under the centrally-sponsored scheme.
The honorarium of the part-time yoga instructors at these centres is determined at the ministry level, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 18:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU