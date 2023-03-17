JUST IN
Ch'garh cabinet approves anti-naxal policy changes, journalists safety bill
Business Standard

Rajasthan has 1,000 operational AYUSH centres: Social Justice minister

The Social Justice and Empowerment Minister was replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour on behalf of the ayurveda minister

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Rajasthan has 1,000 operational health and wellness centres under the central government's National AYUSH Mission, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tika Ram Jully informed the assembly on Friday.

Jully added that 914 men and 823 women had been appointed as yoga instructors on a part-time basis at these centres.

The state government has written to the Centre to open another 1,019 health and wellness centres, he said.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Minister was replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour on behalf of the ayurveda minister.

Earlier, in a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Gopichand Meena, Jully informed that health and wellness centres were being run by the Rajasthan State AYUSH Society according to the AYUSH ministry's guidelines under the centrally-sponsored scheme.

The honorarium of the part-time yoga instructors at these centres is determined at the ministry level, he added.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 18:36 IST

