CM Jagan, Amit Shah extend greetings to people on AP formation day

-
ALSO READ
AP govt impleads itself in 'freebies' case, calls them 'social investment'
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to be re-elected as YSR Congress chief today
Personality test mandatory for Group-1 job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra kept Covid mortality rate at lowest despite handicaps: Jagan
Andhra CM Jagan Reddy calls for action plan to fill up 8,928 govt posts
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of formation day of the state, at his camp office.
He paid floral tributes to 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu, who made supreme sacrifice for the cause of the people of Andhra.
Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is a festival day to commemorate our culture, our glory, the struggles and victories of our ancestors and the sacrifices of many great people who were born on this soil.
Remembering the sacrifice of 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu, let's rededicate ourselves for the all-round development of the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a tweet.
Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, My heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Statehood Day. Andhra Pradesh is known for its wonderful culture and great-hearted people. I pray that Andhra Pradesh will develop further in the future."
AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion.
On this day, let us remember and pay our tributes to Amarajeevi Sri Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the formation of a separate State for Andhra, he tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 13:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU