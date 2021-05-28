CM Mamata conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal

-
ALSO READ
Narada case: Mamata, Bengal law minister made parties in CBI petition in HC
Nandigram officer didn't order recounting as he feared for life: Mamata
Bengal govt ready to support vaccine manufacturing: Mamata tells PM Modi
Will handsomely defeat Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, says BJP's Suvendu
West Bengal polls result: BJP's Adhikari leads, Mamata trails in Nandigram
-
West Bengal Chief
Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in North 24 Parganas district, officials said.
Accompanied by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Banerjee took stock of the post-cyclone situation in Hingalganj, Hasnabad, Sandeshkhali, Pinakha and other areas of the district, they said.
"I have seen that most of the areas have been inundated. Houses and large tracts of agricultural fields are under water. A field survey will also be conducted," Banerjee said.
She also held an administrative meeting with the district magistrate, superintendent of police and block development officers.
Several areas in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas districts bore the brunt of Cyclone 'Yaas', which made its landfall in neighbouring Odisha on Wednesday morning.
Many places in these districts were whiplashed by heavy rain, which accompanied the cyclonic storm.
Later in the day, Banerjee is also scheduled to undertake an aerial survey in cyclone-hit areas of South 24 Parganas and Digha, a coastal town, in Purba Medinipur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU