Cyclon Yaas: PM Modi meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review damages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Friday reviewed the post-cyclon situation and damages caused by Cyclone Yaas at a meeting here.
The Prime Minister was received by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.
The review meeting which is currently underway in the airport conference hall, is expected to continue till mid-day.
Cyclone Yaas, packing winds gusting to 145 kmph whiplashed parts of Indias eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and leaving behind a trail of damaged homes and flooded farmland, forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
After the havoc caused by the cyclone, heavy post- cyclone rains on Thursday has seen river water levels rising above the danger mark, placing four districts of Odisha - Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhar - on high alert.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for West Bengal at 12.10 pm after an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit Balasore and Bhadrak districts in Odisha.
