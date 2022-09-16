CM Stalin announces Rs 600-cr IT park in Madurai to build a tech hub

-
To make Madurai a technology hub, an information technology park would be set up here at a cost of about Rs 600 crore, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.
Addressing the southern regional MSME meet here, Stalin said the park would be set up by the State-run TIDEL in association with the Madurai Corporation.
"This IT park will be operated and administered by TIDEL. The park will be set up in two phases in Madurai's downtown Maatuthavani."
In the first phase, the IT park would come up on a 5-acre campus. In the second phase, park would be expanded to 5 more acres.
The park would provide top-class infrastructure amenities and lead Madurai region to economic growth. "In the first phase, we expect 10,000 people to get job opportunities.
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 21:18 IST