CM Stalin flags 'delay' in setting up AIIMS in TN, asks PM to intervene

Flagging "avoidable delay" in setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Madurai, Chief Minister on Saturday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to facilitate immediate measures to establish the facility.

The Centre should immediately take up measures, including appointing a team of officers to commence work, Stalin said in a letter to Modi.

Requesting the Prime Minister's personal intervention, Stalin said the state government is willing to extend all cooperation needed for the immediate commencement and early completion of the project.

Recalling that the foundation stone for establishment of at Thoppur in Madurai was laid by Modi on January 27, 2019, he said the land for the prestigious institution has already been transferred to the union government by the state.

"However, except for the putting up of a compound wall, there has not been any physical progress in the establishment of the institution."



The expeditious setting up of the institution is necessary for providing quality tertiary healthcare to the people belonging to the southern districts of as well as neighbouring states, he said.

The Centre has appointed a president, an executive director and some committees for the institute but it is also learnt that the panels do not have clear authority to execute a project of this size, the Chief Minister said.

"Meanwhile, due to this avoidable delay, there are also reports that the option of starting the institution temporarily at some other location is also being considered. It is felt that this may further delay the project."



Stalin requested that a dedicated team of officers with adequate financial and administrative powers may be appointed immediately and measures taken by the Union Ministry of to finalise and commence the construction work immediately.

"I request your personal intervention in this regard," Stalin said in the letter to Modi.

