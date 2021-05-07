BJP slams Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for his remark about PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
HC refuses withdrawal of woman's rape plea against Jharkhand CM
Jharkhand govt announces free Covid-19 vaccine for people above 18 years
Delhi, K'taka, Odisha make winning start in Sub Junior Women Nationals
Mumbai top cop Hemant Nagrale meets Maharashtra governor at Raj Bhavan
Jharkhand passes resolution seeking inclusion of Sarna as separate religion
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not listen to him during a phone call over the Covid-19 situation.
On Thursday, Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the Covid-19 situation. Soren tweeted about the telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister at Thursday midnight and received criticism from the BJP.
"Respected Prime Minister called today. He only spoke his 'Mann Ki baat'. It would have been better if he had talked about work done and listened to the other side," Soren tweeted at 11.19 p.m. on Thursday.
Within an hour, Assam Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted: "Your tweet is not only against basic dignity, but also to make fun of the suffering of the people of the state for whom the Prime Minister called you to know about. You have lowered the dignity of the Chief Minister's post."
Wishing that Jharkhand Chief Minister will retract his statement, Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, tweeted: "In my experience as a Chief Minister for several terms, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been sensitive to the concerns of the states, particularly the northeast. I disagree with Hemant Soren and I hope he retracts his statement."
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Babulal Marandi, tweeted: "Hemant Soren is a failed Chief Minister. Failure in governance. Failure in tackling Covid-19 in the state. Failure to assist people. To hide his failures he demeans the office he holds. Wake up and work, Hemant Soren. The clock is ticking."
BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), B.L. Santosh tweeted: "This is the level to which some politicians are stooping. PM calls and has detailed talk regarding Covid-19 crisis and this Chief Minister tweets so. Lacks minimum grace required for the position he holds."
--IANS
ssb/khz/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU