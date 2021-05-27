Delhi LG issues regulations on black fungus, all cases to be reported

-
ALSO READ
Doctors urge for early treatment of black fungus, more drug availability
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus amid rising cases
Telangana declares black fungus as notifiable disease under epidemic act
Odisha declares black fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act
-
Amid rising cases of black fungus in the national capital, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has issued regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act to contain and manage cases of the deadly mucormycosis in the city, according to a government notification released on Thursday.
The Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021, which will be valid for a year from the date of publication, states that all healthcare facilities, government or private, will report each and every suspected or confirmed cases of black fungus in the national capital to the city health department.
All healthcare facilities in Delhi will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of black fungus issued by the Health Ministry, it said.
"No person or institution or organisation will spread any information or material for the management of black fungus without prior permission of the health department," the new regulation stated.
The regulations further said that any person or institution or organisation disobeying these new norms on black fungus shall be deemed to be committing an offence under Indian Penal Code's Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
About 600 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been reported here till May 26, with over 200 being recorded on May 23 alone, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU