Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South

Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan would make his electoral debut by contesting from Coimbatore South constituency in the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president made the announcement here on Friday, releasing the second list of his party's candidates.
Remembering his late father Sreenivasan, Haasan expressed confidence that the people of his constituency would enable him to voice his views in the assembly by voting for him.
"My father's dream was I should become an IAS officer and then enter politics. Though I could not realise his dream (of becoming an IAS officer), my party comprises many (former) IAS officers. That is a proud moment for us," he told reporters.
