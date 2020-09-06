CMERI Durgapur develops solar-powered sprayers for small, marginal farmers

CMERI Durgapur has developed two



solar-powered spray systems to help small and marginal farmers engage in site-specific irrigation to reduce water wastage, an institute spokesperson said on Sunday.

The solar battery-operated sprayers developed by CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) can also be used for targeted pest control, thus reducing environmental pollution, he said.

The systems are equipped with two tanks, flow control and pressure regulators for different water and pesticide requirements of the crops, the spokesperson said.

During trials conducted by CSIR-CMERI, farmers said the devices save up to 75 per cent water, he said.

While the five-litre backpack sprayer is for marginal cultivators, the trolley sprayer with 10-litre capacity is for small farmers, the spokesperson said.

"These devices can bring a revolution in the sphere of precision agriculture by reducing water usage in the fields. This technology can help create agricultural avenues even in arid and semi-arid regions," Institute Director, Professor Harish Hirani, said.

He said the sprayers will be available at affordable prices.

"Affordable pricing provides opportunities to cottage and micro-industries to further the outreach of the technology," Professor Hirani added.

