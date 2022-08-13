Cocaine, heroin worth several crores seized; air passenger held in Chennai

Nearly 10 kg of banned drugs-- cocaine and heroine, valued at several crores of rupees were seized at the city Airport on Thursday and a passenger who arrived from Ethiopia was arrested in the connection, airport authorities said.

Acting on specific inputs, the sleuths intercepted the 38 year old man on his arrival from Addis Ababa and recovered the substance concealed in his checked-in baggage.

The contraband weighing 9.59 kilograms worth several crores and was recovered from him, authorities said on Friday.

The passenger was arrested, they said.

