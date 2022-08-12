I-Day celebrations: Delhi Metro to continue operations; DMRC bars parking

As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Day on August 15, several restrictions have been announced across to maintain security. In an order issued on Friday, Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that no parking facilities will be made available at any metro stations, starting from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15.

The stated that the measure has been adopted for security reasons. However, the metro trains will continue to operate according to schedule."



Parking facilities will not be available at the Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 14th August 2022 till 2:00 PM on Monday i.e, 15th August 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Day."

Along with the restrictions imposed by DMRC, on Thursday also issued an advisory related to the routes that will remain close on Day. The advisory was issued to traffic snarls in the capital.



in its advisory stated, " the traffic will be closed for the general public around and the traffic for the general public around will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am."

As many as 8 roads will remain closed for general traffic, which include - "Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP ."

A spokesperson added that restrictions would also be put in place on the movement of commercial and transport vehicles from 10 pm to 11 am for the next 3 days. The areas on which the movement will be restricted include- the Ghazipur border, the Tikri border, the Noida border, the Bhopura border, the Maharajpur border, the Apsara border, Loni border, Badarpur border, and the Singhu among others.

Several bus diversions have also been announced by the spokesperson, who added, "buses bound for Kauria Pul, Red Fort, and Old Delhi Railway Station coming from the ISBT Kashmere Gate direction, would operate via the ISBT bridge and terminate at the Boulevard road near Mori Gate u-turn. Regarding buses coming from Mall Road to these locations and the Jama Masjid, the spokesperson said they would terminate at Boulevard Road up to Mori Gate."