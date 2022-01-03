Cold wave grips Delhi, homeless take refuge in night shelters

As the capital grapples with the getting severe with every passing day, people are taking refuge in night shelters.

"Many facilities are given here including blankets, hot water, two-time meals, medicines, and tea. All facilities are free," said Amit Kumar Mehra, senior caretaker of a night shelter located in Tilak Nagar.

"There are currently 16 people living here. We provide them with basic necessities including food. We have first aid kits ready and doctors also visit twice a week but in case if there is an emergency, we immediately take them to the hospital," said the caretaker of a night shelter located in Lodhi Road.

As per the India Meteorological Department, New Delhi witnessed 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Monday.

The minimum temperature in New Delhi for this week is likely to remain below 10 degrees Celsius, says IMD.

IMD has also forecasted that the capital will witness Light rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)