Cold weather prevails in Punjab, Haryana with min temp of 5.3 degrees C

-
ALSO READ
Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested in Delhi
60% of stubble burning cases in Punjab from Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Proposal to make Hindi as medium of instruction unacceptable: CPI(M)
BHARAT: An Indian font that integrates elements from 12 languages
3 children crushed to death by train in Rupnagar; Punjab govt orders probe
-
Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Rupnagar reeling at a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius.
While Rupnagar was the coldest place in Punjab, among other places in the state, Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.8 deg C.
Ludhiana's minimum temperature was at 8.2 deg C, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.
Amritsar recorded a low of 7.6 deg C, Pathankot's minimum temperature was recorded at 7.3 deg C while Bathinda also experienced a cold night at 6.6 deg C.
In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Jhajjar, which recorded a low of 5.3 deg C.
Ambala registered a low of 7.6 deg C while Kurukshetra recorded a low of 7.7 deg C. Karnal recorded a low of 7 deg C.
Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded respective minimum temperatures of 8.7 deg C and 9 deg C, respectively.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.7 deg C.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 12:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU