Punjab's cotton, maize yield to dip by 11-13% by 2050 due to climate change
Business Standard

Cold weather prevails in Punjab, Haryana with min temp of 5.3 degrees C

While Rupnagar was the coldest place in Punjab, among other places in the state, Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.8 deg C

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Photo: PTI

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Rupnagar reeling at a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius.

While Rupnagar was the coldest place in Punjab, among other places in the state, Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.8 deg C.

Ludhiana's minimum temperature was at 8.2 deg C, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.

Amritsar recorded a low of 7.6 deg C, Pathankot's minimum temperature was recorded at 7.3 deg C while Bathinda also experienced a cold night at 6.6 deg C.

In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Jhajjar, which recorded a low of 5.3 deg C.

Ambala registered a low of 7.6 deg C while Kurukshetra recorded a low of 7.7 deg C. Karnal recorded a low of 7 deg C.

Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded respective minimum temperatures of 8.7 deg C and 9 deg C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.7 deg C.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 12:24 IST

